Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 547 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on T. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE T opened at $18.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

