Bell Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.82.

EL stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

