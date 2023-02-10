Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $408.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,461,740,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

