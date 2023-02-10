Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BERY. Barclays raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BERY opened at $61.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,372,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,478,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

