Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 31,443 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of DexCom worth $79,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 197.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

