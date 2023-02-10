Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $65,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $470.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

