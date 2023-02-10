Bessemer Group Inc. Has $114.97 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051,131 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $114,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

NYSE:SE opened at $67.32 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

