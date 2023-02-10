Bessemer Group Inc. Has $70.98 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $70,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

