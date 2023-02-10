Bessemer Group Inc. Has $94.92 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,025 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of MetLife worth $94,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $70.79 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.