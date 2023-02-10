Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 124,806 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991,547 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 124,806 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $92,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.2 %

EXPE opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.