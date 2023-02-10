Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $97,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.3 %

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Shares of JLL stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

