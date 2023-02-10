Biconomy Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $169.34 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Biconomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.