BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

BIGC opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $818.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 25.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

