Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 216 shares.The stock last traded at $845.00 and had previously closed at $845.38.
Biglari Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $726.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.60.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
