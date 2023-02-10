BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. 40,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 55,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

BIMI International Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 210.40% and a negative return on equity of 326.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of BIMI International Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.