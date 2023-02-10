Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

