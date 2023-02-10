Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,958.63

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,958.63 ($47.59) and traded as high as GBX 4,200 ($50.49). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,130 ($49.65), with a volume of 3,420 shares trading hands.

Bioventix Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,967.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,597.12. The firm has a market cap of £215.39 million and a PE ratio of 2,824.66.

Insider Transactions at Bioventix

In other news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 57,558 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,750 ($45.08), for a total value of £2,158,425 ($2,594,572.66). In other news, insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,724 ($44.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,862 ($2,238.25). Also, insider Peter John Harrison sold 57,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,750 ($45.08), for a total transaction of £2,158,425 ($2,594,572.66).

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

