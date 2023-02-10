Bitcoin Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $231.34 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $125.59 or 0.00580980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $231.34 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00188027 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00048499 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,308,375 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.