Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $29.07 million and approximately $139,961.71 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00230290 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00110523 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00063977 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

