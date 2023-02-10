BITICA COIN Price Down 5.3% This Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $7,972.40 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00046433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019401 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00222138 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002947 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0851086 USD and is up 10.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,799.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

