BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 495.2% in January

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 495.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BKN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 109,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

