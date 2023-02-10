Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

