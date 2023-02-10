BMO Capital Markets Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $233.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $180.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.82.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after buying an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after buying an additional 377,885 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

