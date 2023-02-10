BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 2.7%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.80 and last traded at $84.22. 2,128,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,066,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNGU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth about $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the third quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth about $3,095,000.

