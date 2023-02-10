Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($6.91) to GBX 585 ($7.03) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 600 ($7.21) to GBX 640 ($7.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $7.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

