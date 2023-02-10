Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.59. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$69.10.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

