Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$9.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.25. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of BNE stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.86. 147,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,945. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. The firm has a market cap of C$248.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.32.

Insider Transactions at Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$70.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 3.1652758 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$148,065.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.