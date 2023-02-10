BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

NYSE:BWA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,197. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

