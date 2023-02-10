Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 2,605 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $41,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,717,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,200,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

