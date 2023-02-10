Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Cogent Communications makes up 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Cogent Communications worth $31,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

CCOI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,982. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

