Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 778 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $58,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,095 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

PFE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.77. 6,733,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,794,410. The stock has a market cap of $245.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

