Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 28,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 57,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

About Brambles

(Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.