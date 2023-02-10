Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.