Brighton Jones LLC Buys 830 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $209.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

