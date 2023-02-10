Brighton Jones LLC Has $512,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
