Brighton Jones LLC Has $512,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.