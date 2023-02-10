Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $291.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

