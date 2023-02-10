Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PM opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

