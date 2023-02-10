Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $590.92. 885,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.43. The firm has a market cap of $246.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

