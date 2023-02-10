Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target at $87.50

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

General Electric stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,693.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $84.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

