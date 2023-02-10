Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,098.35

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,098.35 ($25.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,130 ($25.60). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($25.00), with a volume of 38,024 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a market cap of £333.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,098.36.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

