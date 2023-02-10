Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Stock Down 2.1 %

BG stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.10. 1,623,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,102. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

