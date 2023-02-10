Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.
Bunge Stock Down 2.1 %
BG stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.10. 1,623,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,102. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
