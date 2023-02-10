Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $52.57. Approximately 29,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 545,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Cactus Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cactus by 334.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 930,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cactus by 510.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,613,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cactus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 471,418 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

