Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 10,208 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.77.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

