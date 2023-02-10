Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 10,208 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.77.
The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
