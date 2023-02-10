Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.13.

Shares of CCO traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.96. 1,091,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,934. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a PE ratio of 133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.60. Cameco has a one year low of C$25.55 and a one year high of C$41.05.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,436.23.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

