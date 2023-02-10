Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 1.4%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 115,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 97,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Cango Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. Cango had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $58.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

About Cango

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Featured Articles

