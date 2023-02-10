Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 1.4%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 115,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 97,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.91.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. Cango had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $58.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
