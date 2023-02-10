Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEED has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.87.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

WEED stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.00. 2,742,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.07.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

