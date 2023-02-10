Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

