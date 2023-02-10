Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

