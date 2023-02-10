Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 450 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMLV opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

