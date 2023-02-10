Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $190,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

NYSE:UNP opened at $202.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

